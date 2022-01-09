Patriots-Dolphins inactives: These players won't play in Week 18 finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without two key defensive players for Sunday's Week 18 regular season finale versus the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Second-year safety Kyle Dugger and veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower are both unavailable. Dugger was ruled out Friday and didn't practice that day. He's dealing with a hand injury. Hightower was downgraded to out on Saturday because of a knee injury.

There are no surprise inactives for either team.

If the Patriots win, they are assured of being at least the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still win the AFC East title, too, but that would require a win over the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills losing to the New York Jets.

Kickoff in Miami is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Dolphins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)

Jarrett Stidham, QB

J.J.Taylor, RB

Devin Asiasi, TE

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Kyle Dugger, FS

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

Salvon Ahmed, RB

Preston Williams, WR

Hunter Long, TE

Darius Hodge, DE

Vince Biegel, OLB