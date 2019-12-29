New England Patriots

Patriots Even Dolphins at Half

New England clinches a first-round bye in the playoffs with a victory

Frankly, it could be worse for the Patriots, who are tied 10-10 with the Dolphins at halftime at Gillette Stadium.

With a first-round bye hanging in the balance, New England fell behind, 10-0, first on a Jason Sanders 27-yard field goal and then a pick-six from old friend Eric Rowe.

Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal to get the Patriots on the board in the second quarter, and Sony Michel helped even the game with a 4-yard touchdown run -- two plays after a 50-yard reception by Phillip Dorsett -- with 2:05 to go in the half.

New England will receive the second half kick.

