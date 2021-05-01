Patriots draft Colorado OT William Sherman with 197th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After spending back-to-back Day 3 picks on the defensive side of the ball, the New England Patriots went back to offense with their second Round 6 pick.

It wasn't a receiver. They opted to bolster the trenches by drafting Colorado offensive tackle William Sherman.

Welcome to Foxboro, William Sherman! pic.twitter.com/ztZVtiyCQ5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 1, 2021

Sherman, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound blocker, was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes and played both left and right tackle for the team. He made 27 starts during his career and played in 30 years.

At the NFL level, Sherman could play any position up front and may kick inside to guard or center. He adds some versatile depth to the team's blocking unit.