Patriots draft pick Bailey Zappe set these insane college QB records last year
The New England Patriots selected a quarterback in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday who had one of the best statistical seasons in college football history in 2021.
Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions.
He set two records with that stat line.
One is the single season FBS passing touchdown record, which was previously held by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 60 touchdowns for LSU during the Tigers' national championship-winning 2019 campaign.
The other FBS record that Zappe broke was for the most passing yards in one season. The previous record (5,833) was set by Texas Tech's B.J. Symons in 2003.
Zappe projects to be a long-term backup in the NFL. The Patriots' current backup is veteran Brian Hoyer, but he's 36 years old. Starting quarterback Mac Jones will probably need a new backup soon, and Zappe could fill that role for several years.