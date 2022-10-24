Patriots

Patriots Elevating Jamie Collins to Active Roster Vs. Bears

By Darren Hartwell

Jamie Collins set to make 2022 Patriots debut vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are turning to a very familiar face for linebacker depth in Week 7.

New England is elevating veteran linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears, his agents confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday morning.

Collins is in his fourth stint with the Patriots after joining the team's practice squad on Oct. 3, but Monday would mark his first game action of 2022 if he sees the field. His most recent appearance was New England's AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, in which he played 61 percent of the team's defensive snaps in a 47-17 blowout loss.

Linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are both questionable for Monday's game due to injury, so Collins could have a chance to prove he can still contribute at age 33.

First kick for Patriots-Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC10 in Boston.

