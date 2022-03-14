Patriots

Patriots Expected to Re-Sign Free Agent Matthew Slater

By Nick Goss

Matthew Slater has spent his entire 14-year career with the New England Patriots, and it doesn't sound like he'll be leaving in NFL free agency this offseason. 

Special teams ace Matthew Slater is expected to re-sign with the Patriots, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday afternoon.

Slater is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first team All-Pro selection and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. 

Slater is one of several veteran Patriots players able to hit free agency when the market officially opens Wednesday afternoon. That group also includes cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and running back James White, among others. 

The Patriots have already agreed to new deals with safety Devin McCourty and quarterback Brian Hoyer (both UFAs).

