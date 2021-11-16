Patriots-Falcons Injury Report: Damien Harris Among 15 Pats Limited

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris among 15 players limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' injury report heading into their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons is a lengthy one.
Fifteen players were limited in Tuesday's practice. Among them were running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski, who missed Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with concussions.
The only Pats player missing from the session was defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who's dealing with an illness.
For the Falcons, dynamic running back Cordarrelle Patterson was limited with an ankle injury.
Here are the official Tuesday injury reports for the Patriots and Falcons.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
Did Not Participate
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
Limited Availability
- P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
- RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
- OT Trent Brown, Calf
- S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee
- RB Damien Harris, Concussion
- WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
- LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
- G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
- CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
- WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
- TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
- LB Josh Uche, Ankle
- LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Full Availability
- No Players Listed
Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Did Not Participate
- CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
- LB Daren Bates, groin
- TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
Limited Availability
- S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
Full Availability
- DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
- TE Lee Smith, back