Patriots

Patriots-Falcons Injury Report: Damien Harris Likely to Return in Week 11

By Nick Goss

Patriots-Falcons injury report: Damien Harris likely to return in Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are set to get a boost at running back for Thursday night's Week 11 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Damien Harris is not on the final injury report for this matchup -- a positive update after he missed the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns and was on the Monday and Tuesday injury reports with a concussion. Harris leads the Patriots with 547 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots have 13 players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Falcons already have ruled out three players, including tight end Hayden Hurst. The real unknown for Atlanta is whether running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will play. He was a limited participant in practice all week due to an ankle injury. Patterson is officially questionable.

Here is the final Week 11 injury report for the Patriots and Falcons. It should be noted that Atlanta did not practice Wednesday, so its report is an estimate.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

OUTNo players

DOUBTFULNo players

QUESTIONABLE

  • P Jake Bailey, Right Knee 
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs 
  • RB Brandon Bolden, Hip 
  • OT Trent Brown, Calf 
  • S Kyle Dugger, Ankle 
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee 
  • WR N'Keal Harry, Knee 
  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle 
  • G Shaq Mason, Abdomen 
  • CB Jalen Mills, Forearm 
  • TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder 
  • LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin 
  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness 

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

OUT

  • LB Daren Bates, groin 
  • TE Hayden Hurst, ankle 
  • CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring

DOUBTFULNo players

QUESTIONABLE

  • S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle 
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle 
