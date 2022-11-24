Patriots Fall to the Vikings in a Contested Thanksgiving Showdown

The New England Patriots lost the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in what was a close game going into the 4th quarter.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a huge game through the air with over 300 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.
The Patriots had two big problems in the game, Special Teams struggled throughout the game after being the heroes last week against the New York Jets and wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a massive game against the Patriots secondary.
