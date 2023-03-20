Patriots

Patriots Free-Agent WR Nelson Agholor Visits Ravens

By Justin Leger

Nelson Agholor could be the next New England Patriots free agent to find a new home.

The veteran wide receiver visited the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire. He spent the last two seasons in Foxboro after signing a $ 22 million contract with the Patriots during the 2021 offseason.

He never lived up to that deal. In 31 games for the Patriots, Agholor had 68 receptions for 658 yards and five touchdowns. Before signing with New England, he caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards and eight TDs for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Agholor and fellow ex-Pats wideout Jakobi Meyers officially hit free agency when the new league year began on March 15. After Meyers signed with the Raiders, the Patriots replaced the slot receiver with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster.

A few notable Patriots free agents remain on the market. Agholor joins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and cornerback Jalen Mills as players still looking for a place to play in 2023.

