Patriots' Gillette Stadium Is Getting a Huge New Scoreboard

Check out Gillette Stadium's very large new scoreboard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' roster is undergoing major changes this offseason, and so is their stadium.
Gillette Stadium is in the process of installing a huge new video scoreboard behind the south end zone. Here's a look at the scoreboard, which is just below the stadium's row of Super Bowl banners and nearly spans the length of the entire end zone:
Patriots fans won't have any trouble seeing highlights on that thing.
The eye-opening technology upgrade drew some mixed reactions on Twitter:
Oversized video scoreboards are all the rage these days -- the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium boasts the NFL's biggest board at 160 feet by 72 feet -- so it looks like Robert Kraft and the Patriots are just trying to keep up with the times.