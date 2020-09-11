Patriots Give Stephon Gilmore ‘Significant' Raise

Report: Pats give Gilmore 'significant' raise on 2020 salary originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jalen Ramsey and Tre'Davious White just got paid. Now, it's Stephon Gilmore's turn.

The New England Patriots have given the All-Pro cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year a "significant" raise, bumping his $10.5 million base salary for 2020 up to $15.5 million with the chance to earn up to $17.5 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Gilmore is under contract until 2021 and is set to make $11.5 million in base salary next season on the final year of his deal.

The pay raise makes Gilmore the NFL's fifth-highest paid cornerback in 2020 behind the Los Angeles Rams' Ramsey ($20 million), the Buffalo Bills' White ($17.25 million), the Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay ($16.7 million) and the Miami Dolphins' Byron Jones.

Ramsey and White both finalized extensions in recent days, so it's possible their deals may have influenced Gilmore's reworked deal.

It's a well-deserved raise for Gilmore, who was a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season in 2019 and arguably is the best cornerback in the NFL.

The Patriots have plenty of cap space to work with, so it's no surprise they rewarded their star cornerback to ensure he sticks around for the next two seasons.