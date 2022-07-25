Patriots host five players for workouts ahead of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence with training camp set to begin this week.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports the team hosted five free agents for workouts on Monday. Wide receivers Derrick Dillon, Terry Godwin, Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting were in Foxboro along with tight end La'Michael Pettway.

The Patriots had the following free agents in for workouts:



WR Derrick Dillon (LSU)

WR Terry Godwin (Georgia)

WR Andrew Jamiel (Stonehill)

TE La’Michael Pettway (Iowa State)

WR Cinque Sweeting (Slippery Rock)



With open roster spots, an indication that team is eyeing more depth. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2022

Dillon, 26, was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The LSU product was cut before the 2021 season and later selected in the 15th round of the 2022 USFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Bandits. With the Bandits, Dillon caught 28 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 19 kicks for a total of 447 yards.

Godwin, 25, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Bulldog was waived by the Panthers before the '19 season and spent the year on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He appeared in three games for Jacksonville during the 2020 season, totaling three catches for 32 yards.

Jamiel, 25, went undrafted out of Stonehill College in 2020. The Cape Cod native played for the Glacier Boyz in the Fan Controlled Football League and the Sea Lions of The Spring League.

Sweeting attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. He led his team in all-purpose yards (1,405) in 12 games during the 2021 season. He caught 60 passes for 777 yards and eight TDs while starring in his role as a kick returner.

Pettway, 25, plays for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. The Iowa State product had 24 catches for 307 yards and two TDs.

The Patriots are set to begin training camp on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.