Patriots Hosting Leonard Fournette on Free Agent Visit: Report

Report: Patriots hosting RB Leonard Fournette on free agent visit

The New England Patriots have been fairly quiet in NFL free agency so far, but the action could pick up this week as Bill Belichick looks to add some quality veterans on cheap contracts.

One of those players is running back Leonard Fournette.

The former LSU star remains unsigned on the free agent market and, according to ESPN's Field Yates, he will visit the Patriots this week.

The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source.



The 27-year old is coming off of the best all around season of his career with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD and 69 catches for 454 yards in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

The Patriots already have good depth and talent at running back with Damien Harris, James White and 2021 rookie Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart.

That said, given the nature of the position, injuries are bound to happen and the team's depth will be tested.

Fournette has spent the last two seasons with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV during the 2020 campaign.

The 29-year-old running back tallied 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games for Tampa Bay last season. He's still a productive player, especially in short yardage and goal line situations. Fournette also is a tremendous pass-catcher out of the backfield. He has 239 receptions in five pro seasons, including a 69-catch effort in 2021.