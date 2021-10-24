Patriots' Hunter Henry Is Entering Gronk Territory With TD Streak

Hunter Henry is entering Gronk territory after latest Patriots TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The receiving tight end is officially back in New England.

Late in the second quarter of the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets, quarterback Mac Jones found veteran tight end Hunter Henry near the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Henry's impressive juggling grab gave him a TD reception in four consecutive games dating to Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the first time in his career Henry has found paydirt in four straight games -- and also a first for a Patriots tight end since the one and only Rob Gronkowski in 2014 and 2015.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Hunter Henry's 4 straight games with a receiving TD is the longest streak by a Patriots player since Chris Hogan in 2017, and the longest by a Patriots TE since Rob Gronkowski had a TD in 5 straight games spanning the 2014 and 2015 seasons. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2021

Gronkowski caught at least one TD pass in five straight games from Week 14 of the 2014 season to Week 2 of the 2015 season. He's also one of the best tight ends in NFL history who racked up 79 TD receptions over nine seasons with New England, so that's pretty good company for Henry to keep.

The Patriots invested heavily in both Henry and tight end Jonnu Smith in 2021 free agency, and while Smith hasn't been much of a difference-maker, Henry is becoming a trusted target for Jones.

The 26-year-old now has four touchdowns on the season and entered Sunday with 22 receptions, which already is more than New England's three tight ends -- Ryan Izzo, Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi -- had combined in 2020.

From the tight end's fans to his barber, Rob Gronkowski has left his mark on Tampa Bay since joining the Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady.