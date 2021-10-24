Patriots' Hunter Henry Is Entering Gronk Territory With TD Streak

Hunter Henry is entering Gronk territory after latest Patriots TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The receiving tight end is officially back in New England.
Late in the second quarter of the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets, quarterback Mac Jones found veteran tight end Hunter Henry near the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass.
Henry's impressive juggling grab gave him a TD reception in four consecutive games dating to Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the first time in his career Henry has found paydirt in four straight games -- and also a first for a Patriots tight end since the one and only Rob Gronkowski in 2014 and 2015.
Gronkowski caught at least one TD pass in five straight games from Week 14 of the 2014 season to Week 2 of the 2015 season. He's also one of the best tight ends in NFL history who racked up 79 TD receptions over nine seasons with New England, so that's pretty good company for Henry to keep.
The Patriots invested heavily in both Henry and tight end Jonnu Smith in 2021 free agency, and while Smith hasn't been much of a difference-maker, Henry is becoming a trusted target for Jones.
The 26-year-old now has four touchdowns on the season and entered Sunday with 22 receptions, which already is more than New England's three tight ends -- Ryan Izzo, Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi -- had combined in 2020.