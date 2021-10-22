Patriots Injury Report: 2 Defensive Backs Ruled Out for Week 7 vs. Jets

Patriots injury report: Key DB ruled out for Week 7 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without at least two defensive backs when they host the New York Jets in Week 7.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (concussion) both were officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium. Fellow DBs Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills are listed as questionable, along with 14 other Patriots players.

On the Jets' side, only three players are listed on the injury report heading into the weekend. Tight end Tyler Kroft was ruled out with a back injury, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful with a hamstring, and running back Tevin Coleman was a new addition to the report with a hamstring injury of his own and is questionable.

Here are the full Friday injury reports for the Patriots and Jets ahead of Sunday's game.

New England Patriots (2-4)

OUT

CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

LB Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DB Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

New York Jets (1-4)

OUT

TE Tyler Kroft, Back

DOUBTFUL

LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

RB Tevin Coleman, Hamstring