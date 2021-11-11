Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson Miss Practice Again

Patriots injury report: Harris, Stevenson miss practice again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back.
For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and kick returner Gunner Olszewski also missed practice for the second straight day.
Nine players were limited participants during Thursday's session at Gillette Stadium, so we might see a shorthanded Patriots team when they host the Cleveland Browns for a Week 10 game in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
Did Not Participate
- LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
- RB Damien Harris, Concussion
- WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
Limited Availability
- P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee
- WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
- LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
- G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
- CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
- TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
- LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Full Availability
No Players Listed
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
Did Not Participate
- DE Myles Garrett, Foot
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal
- DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
- C JC Tretter, Knee
Limited Availability
- TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
- DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee
- DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
- WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
- CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
Full Availability
- QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder/Foot