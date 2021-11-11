Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson Miss Practice Again

By Nick Goss

Patriots injury report: Harris, Stevenson miss practice again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots have a bunch of quality players on the injury report, and the position to watch is running back.

For the second consecutive day, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice. They both suffered concussions in last Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and kick returner Gunner Olszewski also missed practice for the second straight day.

U.S. & World

Britney Spears 6 hours ago

For Britney Spears, Freedom From Conservatorship Could Be Imminent

tourism 8 hours ago

Iceland Takes a Swipe at Zuckerberg's ‘Meta' Announcement in New Viral Tourism Video

NBC Sports Boston staffers weigh in on the rest of the Patriots season

Nine players were limited participants during Thursday's session at Gillette Stadium, so we might see a shorthanded Patriots team when they host the Cleveland Browns for a Week 10 game in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

Did Not Participate

  • LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
  • RB Damien Harris, Concussion
  • WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

Limited Availability 

  • P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee
  • WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
  • G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
  • CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
  • TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
  • LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Full Availability

No Players Listed

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

Did Not Participate

  • DE Myles Garrett, Foot
  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related - Personal
  • DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
  • C JC Tretter, Knee

Limited Availability

  • TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle/Knee
  • DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
  • WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
  • CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

Full Availability

  • QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder/Foot
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us