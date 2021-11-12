Patriots injury report: Jamie Collins doubtful for Week 10 vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots expect to be without Jamie Collins when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker is listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report with an ankle issue. He suffered the injury during the team's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he tallied two tackles and an interception.

While no Patriots players are ruled out for the Week 10 matchup, 12 are listed as questionable. Among them are running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who suffered concussions in last Sunday's game. If neither player is able to suit up, New England may have to rely on Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor to produce in the backfield.

Here are the official Friday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

Out

No Players Listed

Doubtful

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

Questionable

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

Out

C JC Tretter, Knee

Doubtful

No Players Listed

Questionable