Patriots Injury Report: Jamie Collins Doubtful for Week 10

By Justin Leger

Patriots injury report: Jamie Collins doubtful for Week 10 vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots expect to be without Jamie Collins when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker is listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report with an ankle issue. He suffered the injury during the team's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he tallied two tackles and an interception.

While no Patriots players are ruled out for the Week 10 matchup, 12 are listed as questionable. Among them are running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, who suffered concussions in last Sunday's game. If neither player is able to suit up, New England may have to rely on Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor to produce in the backfield.

Here are the official Friday injury reports for the Patriots and Browns.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

Out

  • No Players Listed

Doubtful

  • LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

Questionable

  • RB Damien Harris, Concussion
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
  • WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
  • P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee
  • WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
  • G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
  • CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
  • TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
  • LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

Out

  • C JC Tretter, Knee

Doubtful

  • No Players Listed

Questionable

  • CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
