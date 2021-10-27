Patriots Injury Report: Kendrick Bourne Among 15 Players Limited Wednesday

Patriots injury report: Bourne among 15 players limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots remain banged up heading into their Week 8 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they did manage to have perfect attendance at Wednesday's practice.
Fifteen players were limited, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne who was a new addition to the practice report with a shoulder injury. No players were listed as non-participants.
U.S. & World
Check out the full injury report below:
New England Patriots (3-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews (ankle)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)
DT Carl Davis (hand)
S Kyle Dugger (neck)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
DT Davon Godchaux (finger)
LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
LB Brandon King (thigh)
G Shaq Mason (abdomen)
TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (shoulder)
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
CB Shaun Wade (concussion)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee)
Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)
TBA
The Patriots and Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium.