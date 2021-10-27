New England Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: Kendrick Bourne Among 15 Players Limited Wednesday

By Justin Leger

Patriots injury report: Bourne among 15 players limited Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots remain banged up heading into their Week 8 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they did manage to have perfect attendance at Wednesday's practice.

Fifteen players were limited, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne who was a new addition to the practice report with a shoulder injury. No players were listed as non-participants.

Check out the full injury report below:

New England Patriots (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (finger)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Brandon King (thigh)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Shaun Wade (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)

TBA

The Patriots and Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

