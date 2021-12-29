Patriots

Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Three New Pats Additions

By Justin Leger

Patriots injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) each were new additions to Wednesday's report and were among 10 Pats players limited in practice. Wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were the only players to not participate.

U.S. & World

health insurance 5 hours ago

Law Protecting Patients From Surprise Medical Bills Takes Effect Jan. 1

Economy 1 hour ago

US Unemployment Claims Drop to 198,000

The Jaguars enter Sunday's matchup with only three players on Wednesday's injury report. However, they'll be without their most productive offensive weapon as running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16.

What's causing Jones' struggles? Cassel sees a mechanical issue

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.

New England Patriots (9-6)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder
  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee
  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee
  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
  • CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Did Not Participate

  • TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip
  • T Will Richardson, Finger

Limited Availability

  • LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us