Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Three New Pats Additions

Patriots injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new additions
Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) each were new additions to Wednesday's report and were among 10 Pats players limited in practice. Wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were the only players to not participate.
The Jaguars enter Sunday's matchup with only three players on Wednesday's injury report. However, they'll be without their most productive offensive weapon as running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16.
Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.
New England Patriots (9-6)
Did Not Participate
- WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
- S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
Limited Availability
- C David Andrews, Shoulder
- DL Christian Barmore, Knee
- RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee
- RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
- WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
- LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
- CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
- S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Full Availability
- No Players Listed.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
Did Not Participate
- TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip
- T Will Richardson, Finger
Limited Availability
- LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder
Full Availability
- No Players Listed.