Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Three New Pats Additions

Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) each were new additions to Wednesday's report and were among 10 Pats players limited in practice. Wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were the only players to not participate.

The Jaguars enter Sunday's matchup with only three players on Wednesday's injury report. However, they'll be without their most productive offensive weapon as running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16.

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.

New England Patriots (9-6)

Did Not Participate

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

Limited Availability

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

No Players Listed.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Did Not Participate

TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

T Will Richardson, Finger

Limited Availability

LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

Full Availability