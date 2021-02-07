Patriots Legend Richard Seymour Reacts to Football Hall of Fame Snub

Patriots legend Richard Seymour reacts to Hall of Fame snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not even a letter of support from the GOAT could get Richard Seymour into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

The former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders defensive end didn't make the Hall of Fame cut for the third consecutive year Saturday night. Here are the eight new members who were inducted instead of Seymour as part of the Class of 2021: Quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receivers Calvin Johnson and Drew Pearson, offensive guard Alan Faneca, defensive backs Charles Woodson and John Lynch, head coach Tom Flores and executive Bill Nunn.

This year's group of finalists was loaded, as Manning, Johnson and Woodson all were in their first year of eligibility. Notable names like Ronde Barber, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt and Zach Thomas also didn't make the cut.

Seymour seemed aware of that fact Saturday night when he tweeted his reaction to his Hall of Fame snub:

timing is everything... — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) February 7, 2021

Ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi responded with an optimistic message for his former teammate.

...and that time will come https://t.co/W8zvp0BzBl — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 7, 2021

Seymour has good reason to be optimistic. The Patriots' No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, he won Super Bowl titles in three of his first four seasons in New England and anchored the team's elite defense. Seymour earned seven Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections over his 12-year NFL career and was one of the league's best defensive linemen for the better part of a decade.

Ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick even wrote letters to the Hall of Fame Selection Committee in support of Seymour last January, while Brady tweeted his endorsement of Seymour earlier this year.

But Seymour will have to wait at least 12 more months before he joins the ranks of NFL legends.