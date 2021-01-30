Patriots Lose Out on Matthew Stafford

Report: Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams in blockbuster deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you were holding onto hope the New England Patriots would swing a deal for Matthew Stafford, that dream came to an end on Saturday.

The Detroit Lions have traded the veteran quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

Stafford and the Lions agreed last week to part ways and several teams reportedly were in the mix to acquire the soon-to-be 33-year-old, including the Patriots, Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and more. With L.A. winning the Stafford sweepstakes, we can expect plenty of fireworks in head coach Sean McVay's offense in 2021.

Stafford tallied 4.084 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2020 campaign. Goff had 3,952 yards, 20 TDs and 13 INTs in a season that ended with an NFC Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers.