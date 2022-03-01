Patriots

Patriots' Matt Groh Details How Team Is Approaching NFL Combine, Offseason

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots' new head of personnel details team's NFL Combine approach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Groh's new job title comes with a few new responsibilities -- one of which involves some camera time.

The Patriots' new director of player personnel, who was promoted to fill Dave Ziegler's former role last month, made his first public comments Tuesday in an interview with the team's website.

While Groh didn't reveal any state secrets, the 41-year-old did provide some decent insight into what his staff is focusing on at this stage of the offseason.

NFL folks 'flabbergasted' by current state of Pats' coaching staff

"I think (this time of year) means a little bit something different for everybody, depending on what your role is," Groh told Patriots.com. "There’s some of us here who are going to continue to really drill down on these players. We’ve got pro days to go through and that whole process. The pro (scouts are) working through free agency."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Ukraine Cities Face Assaults; Biden Vows Putin Will ‘Pay' for Invasion

State of the Union 2022 10 hours ago

Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address, Annotated

The Patriots typically take a "divide and conquer" approach to the early offseason: Groh and Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf both are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine this week, while a few of the Patriots' top assistant coaches were spotted at Boston College's Pro Day on Tuesday. (Head coach Bill Belichick is expected to make a "cameo" at the combine at some point, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.)

Now in his 12th season with New England since joining the franchise as a scouting assistant in 2011, Groh will lead the Patriots' scouting efforts at the combine. But the work won't stop with the intel the team gathers in Indy.

"It’s not the finish line here for these prospects, but it means we’re getting close," Groh said, adding that the emphasis at the combine is to "get to know them a little bit more as men, as people, rather than just a number or a skill set."

"It’s not, 'Oh my goodness, this guy was terrible at the combine; we’ve got to just crush him down (our draft board), or 'Oh, this guy was great; we’ve got to throw him up there on the board.' We just take all the information and evaluate it and put it together as part of the puzzle and go from there to try to make the best decisions."

Groh and his staff have some important decisions to make: The Patriots have several needs to address in the 2022 NFL Draft, namely at wide receiver, cornerback (especially if J.C. Jackson leaves in free agency), linebacker and offensive tackle.

We'll find out pretty soon how Groh fared in his first year on the job.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us