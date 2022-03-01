Patriots' Matt Groh Details How Team Is Approaching NFL Combine, Offseason

Patriots' new head of personnel details team's NFL Combine approach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Groh's new job title comes with a few new responsibilities -- one of which involves some camera time.

The Patriots' new director of player personnel, who was promoted to fill Dave Ziegler's former role last month, made his first public comments Tuesday in an interview with the team's website.

While Groh didn't reveal any state secrets, the 41-year-old did provide some decent insight into what his staff is focusing on at this stage of the offseason.

"I think (this time of year) means a little bit something different for everybody, depending on what your role is," Groh told Patriots.com. "There’s some of us here who are going to continue to really drill down on these players. We’ve got pro days to go through and that whole process. The pro (scouts are) working through free agency."

The Patriots typically take a "divide and conquer" approach to the early offseason: Groh and Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf both are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine this week, while a few of the Patriots' top assistant coaches were spotted at Boston College's Pro Day on Tuesday. (Head coach Bill Belichick is expected to make a "cameo" at the combine at some point, per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.)

Now in his 12th season with New England since joining the franchise as a scouting assistant in 2011, Groh will lead the Patriots' scouting efforts at the combine. But the work won't stop with the intel the team gathers in Indy.

"It’s not the finish line here for these prospects, but it means we’re getting close," Groh said, adding that the emphasis at the combine is to "get to know them a little bit more as men, as people, rather than just a number or a skill set."

"It’s not, 'Oh my goodness, this guy was terrible at the combine; we’ve got to just crush him down (our draft board), or 'Oh, this guy was great; we’ve got to throw him up there on the board.' We just take all the information and evaluate it and put it together as part of the puzzle and go from there to try to make the best decisions."

Groh and his staff have some important decisions to make: The Patriots have several needs to address in the 2022 NFL Draft, namely at wide receiver, cornerback (especially if J.C. Jackson leaves in free agency), linebacker and offensive tackle.

We'll find out pretty soon how Groh fared in his first year on the job.