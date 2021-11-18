Patriots' Matt Judon Sets Career-High for Sacks in a Season

Judon sets impressive career-high during Pats-Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Judon's sensational debut season with the New England Patriots continued Thursday night vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

The star edge rusher took down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan late in the second quarter to register sack No. 10.5 of his season. His previous career-high was 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

Judon is the first Patriots player to tally double-digit sacks since Chandler Jones in 2015. Jones finished with 12.5 that season.

Only Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns (13) and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers (12) have more sacks than Judon to this point in the campaign.