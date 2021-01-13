Report: Patriots' Jerod Mayo to interview for Eagles' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jerod Mayo reportedly is eying a significant job promotion this offseason.

The New England Patriots' inside linebackers coach is expected to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach job in the coming days, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

From @GMFB: The #Jets are still meeting with #49ers DC Robert Saleh this morning, as he’s a favorite in their coaching search, while the #Eagles will interview #Patriots ILBs coach Jerod Mayo for their HC opening. They used to call him Jerod Belichick in NE. pic.twitter.com/lf71HMmmuB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2021

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson on Monday and have wasted no time searching for his replacement, reportedly requesting interviews with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Mayo is lower on the coaching totem pole than all of those candidates and just five years removed from his playing career with the Patriots. But the 34-year-old is highly regarded on both Bill Belichick's staff and in NFL circles, where many reportedly view him as a "rising star" who could become a head coach soon.

This will be Mayo's first official interview for a head coach job, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. But he also was listed as a name to watch in the Houston Texans' head coach search, so he's clearly drawing interest despite just two years' experience on New England's coaching staff.