Patriots' Nick Caserio Interviews for Panthers, Texans GM Jobs

Nick Caserio interviews for Panthers GM job

Tuesday was a busy day for New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

In addition to interviewing with the Houston Texans for their general manager position, Caserio interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' GM job. The Panthers announced Caserio was one of four candidates they spoke to on Tuesday.

"The Panthers interviewed four more candidates Tuesday, including Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, and Saints assistant GM and college scouting director Jeff Ireland.

Along with Monday's interviews of Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and former Giants GM Jerry Reese, they've put together an extremely diverse list of candidates."

Carolina fired GM Marty Hurney two weeks ago amid the team's disappointing 2020 campaign. It finished the season with a 5-11 record.

Caserio joined the Patriots in 2001 and has since become an integral part of the front office. New England has won six Super Bowl titles during his tenure in Foxboro.