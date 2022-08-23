Patriots Offense Ends Rocky Practice Vs. Raiders With Explosive 2-Minute Drill

Perry: Offense ends rocky practice vs. Raiders with explosive 2-minute drill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots didn't look their best in front of their ex. In fact, their performance at the Raiders facility with head coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines Tuesday was one of their roughest offensively of the summer.

Through their first three 11-on-11 periods of practice, the Patriots came away with a positive play on just four of 18 plays. Seven of their eight attempted runs appeared to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Mac Jones, meanwhile, went 3-for-9 in those first three full-team periods. He had one pass dropped, one was picked off by linebacker Jayon Brown, and one snap resulted in a Raiders "sack."

After the third 11-on-11 period, Jones paced the length of the sidelines.

Their only 7-on-7 period resulted in Jones going 5-for-9, with two short completions to running backs. Two passes to Jakobi Meyers fell incomplete after what looked like miscommunications since both led to conversations between Jones and Meyers on the sidelines.

It was a slog for the Patriots to get anything going against the Raiders first-team defense. But players explained after the session that the day was salvaged, in part, by a successful two-minute drive to cap the workout.

With the clock winding down and the urgency heightened, Jones was on point. He hit Hunter Henry over the middle to get the drive started. Former Patriots safety Duron Harmon broke up a pass on the next snap, but Jones converted a third-and-five situation by hitting Meyers on a quick-out.

After getting sacked on first down by Kyle Peko, Jones found DeVante Parker deep down the sideline for a chunk gain and a fresh set of downs. One more completion to Jonnu Smith over the middle got the Patriots into scoring range.

The offense got to the line to spike the football to stop the clock and gather itself before Jones ultimately found Bourne in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. In celebration, Bourne spiked the football with authority.

David Andrews said the way a practice finishes can change team morale after a tough workout.

"I think so," he said. "We've all been in those games where maybe a couple things don't go right but you end with a big two-minute drive or you get the lead and four-minute drill type thing, run the clock out. Maybe it was an ugly day.

"But there was a lot to build on. You're not game-planning. It's a good football team. We'll go in today, correct some things, tweak some things. We're really out here working on fundamentals and trying to be the best we can be at the play-call and maybe there's some things we can adjust scheme-wise. But, like I said, it's not really a game-plan type of thing."

The Patriots offense has skewed toward extremes lately. In the preseason matchup with the Panthers, the first-team offense scuffled for two drives -- two straight three-and-outs -- before putting together a scoring drive with two crucial completions to Nelson Agholor.

That momentum didn't carry into Tuesday. Perhaps how Tuesday's workout finished here, though, will help provide the Patriots something to build off Wednesday.

In all likelihood, this is just who the Patriots are at the moment. They don't have everything figured out yet, as Jones and Meyers and others have intimated recently.

But they have to hope they start stringing together more series where it looks like they have more figured out than not. After their trip out to Vegas, the Patriots will have about two weeks before they have to play the Dolphins in a game that matters.