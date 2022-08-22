Patriots Offense Readies for Critical Week Vs. Raiders

Perry: Pats offense readies for critical week vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots know they don't have it all figured out just yet. And they know they don't want to rush to get it all solved at once. But they also know the clock is ticking.

As Bill Belichick's offense continues to find its way with a new scheme, it faces a critical week here just outside of Las Vegas. Players ran through a Patriots-only practice in 95-degree heat on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature joint practices at the "magnificent" (Belichick's description) Raiders facilities. Then their preseason finale hits Friday, their last competitive test against another team before the games start to matter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, when asked to reflect on the starting offense's performance last week in its exhibition with the Panthers, acknowledged there's still a feeling-out process that is ongoing with the offense.

Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"We're just trying to get our feet back under us," he said. "We had a lot of practice reps, but when you get in that game it's completely different for anybody. I'm happy we finally had that chance to see us and the offense and where we fit in. Now we've got a lot of tape to work off of. I'm excited to push forward going off of that tape."

Meyers and his teammates understand there's a regular-season game in Miami awaiting them a little over two weeks after they depart Nevada for Foxboro. As Week 1 looms, there is a time-sensitive element to the preparations this week.

"Urgency, yes," Meyers said about how he and his offensive teammates are attacking the process of mastering a new system. "But I wouldn't say we're rushing. We know what's coming. We know when it's coming. But at the same time, I feel like we're making sure we're doing it on the right terms. That way we don't skip over everything and everybody understands what's going on moving forward."

Meyers added: "We've been around the game long enough to understand different offenses. Even though it's new to us, we know this is an offense that has been in the game for a while. There's tape out there, even if it's not us. We can go study it there and get our reps that way -- mental reps."

The reps will be live -- or close to it -- the next two days. And the test defensively will be real. Raiders edge defenders Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby make up one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league, and the Patriots offensive line has had a heck of a time trying to protect Mac Jones all summer.

Can the Patriots block it up? Can they get open quickly to help Jones get rid of the football in a timely manner and be his own best protection?

The Patriots won't perfect every new conceptual emphasis by the time this week ends, but these two practices and this final preseason game will give the Patriots an excellent gauge of where they stand offensively with a matchup in Miami with the blitz-happy Dolphins defense in the not-too-distant future.