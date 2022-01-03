Patriots Place 2 Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Patriots place two players on reserve/COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Two New England Patriots players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day after the team's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback Myles Bryant was placed on the COVID list along with practice squad offensive lineman Will Sherman, per the NFL transaction wire. Both players have a chance to return in time for the team's regular-season finale in Miami.
Bryant notched his first interception of the season in Sunday's blowout victory at Gillette Stadium. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick presented the game ball to the second-year undrafted free agent in the locker room after the game.
Sherman, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Colorado, has spent the season on the practice squad.
New England's Week 18 matchup vs. the Dolphins is set for 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.