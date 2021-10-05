Patriots Place Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu on COVID-19 List

Patriots place two starting OL on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Already having issues along the offensive line, the New England Patriots have been dealt a further blow Tuesday.

Two starters, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu, have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, per the NFL's transaction wire.

New England has already been without starting right tackle Trent Brown for the last three games due to a calf injury.

Both Wynn and Onwenu struggled in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially Onwenu, who played only 33 of the team's 59 offensive snaps and was flagged twice for holding on the same drive.

Ted Karras and Yodny Cajuste would likely be in line start in place of Wynn and Onwenu this week against the Houston Texans.