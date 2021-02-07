Patriots Players React on Twitter to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connecting on Super Bowl TDs

Pats players have fired up reaction on Twitter to Brady/Gronk Super Bowl TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has finally done it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had never scored a first quarter touchdown in a Super Bowl until Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady found Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 8-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Brady & Gronk connect for their 13th postseason touchdown, the most ever by a QB-receiver duo 🙌 #GoBucs #SuperBowl



Brady and Gronkowski played in four Super Bowls together -- Gronk missed Super Bowl LI due to injury -- in nine seasons as teammates on the New England Patriots from 2010 through 2018. Brady's Patriots teams never scored a first quarter touchdown in nine trips to the Super Bowl.

Several of Brady's and Gronkowski's former Patriots teammates had an excited reaction on Twitter to the touchdown. Here's a roundup of those tweets:

Gronk!! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

Another Boston sports legend, former Red Sox star David Ortiz, also was fired up over Gronkowski's touchdown.

GRONK. SPIKE! — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 8, 2021

Brady connected with Gronkowski again in the second quarter for a 17-yard touchdown pass, the fifth time the pair has connected for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

A win for Brady would give him seven Super Bowl titles in 10 appearances -- more than any player or team in NFL history.