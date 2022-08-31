Patriots Practice Squad Tracker 2022: Latest Rumors, Additions to Roster

Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
NFL rosters have been trimmed to 53 players and waiver claims for players cut before Tuesday's deadline have been revealed, so teams are now free to sign players to their practice squads.
Practice squads can hold up to 16 players, which gives teams much-needed depth as injuries pile up throughout the regular season.
Every New England Patriots player except tight end Devin Asiasi -- who was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals -- cleared waivers Wednesday, so they are eligible to be added to the practice squad.
The Patriots have not yet officially announced any practice squad signings, but reports of players being added already are rolling in.
Here's an updated list of the players signed to the Patriots practice squad:
- Kevin Harris, RB (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- JJ Taylor, RB (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- Tre Nixon, WR (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR (per Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan)
- Jalen Wydermyer, TE (per PFF's Doug Kyed)
- Matt Sokol, TE (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- Kody Russey, OT (per Providence Journal's Mark Daniels)
- James Ferentz, OL (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- No. 68, OL (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- LaBrayn Ray, DL (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- Bill Murray, DL (per PFF's Doug Kyed)
- Jeremiah Pharms, DL (via Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson)
- Cameron McGrone, LB (via Boston Herald's Karen Guregian)
- Harvey Langi, LB (per Providence Journal's Mark Daniels)
- Terrance Mitchell, CB (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)
- Brad Hawkins, S (via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry)