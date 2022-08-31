Patriots Practice Squad Tracker 2022: Latest Rumors, Additions to Roster

Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL rosters have been trimmed to 53 players and waiver claims for players cut before Tuesday's deadline have been revealed, so teams are now free to sign players to their practice squads.

Practice squads can hold up to 16 players, which gives teams much-needed depth as injuries pile up throughout the regular season.

Every New England Patriots player except tight end Devin Asiasi -- who was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals -- cleared waivers Wednesday, so they are eligible to be added to the practice squad.

The Patriots have not yet officially announced any practice squad signings, but reports of players being added already are rolling in.

Here's an updated list of the players signed to the Patriots practice squad: