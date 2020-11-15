Patriots QB Cam Newton Becomes First Player in Super Bowl Era to Accomplish This Feat

Cam Newton becomes first player in Super Bowl era to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has struggled as a passer for a large chunk of the 2020 NFL season, but when it comes to running the football, he's ranked among the league's best.

Newton tallied his ninth rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter of Sunday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

Cam Newton gallops into the end zone!



Newton's latest rushing touchdown set a new quarterback record in the Super Bowl era. NFL Research tweeted the details:

Cam Newton is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with 9 rush TD in his first 8 games of a season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 16, 2020

The former league MVP now ranks tied for second among all players with nine rushing touchdowns on the season, and he's tallied at least one score on the ground in six of his eight games played. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook leads the league with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Newton's 67 career rushing touchdowns are the most of any quarterback in league history -- 24 more than Hall of Famer Steve Young in second place -- and you can bet the Patriots quarterback will add at least a few more to his total before the season concludes.