Patriots QB Coach Already ‘Delighted' by Cam Newton's Progress

We've seen the clips of Cam Newton dancing on the New England Patriots' practice field and read the reports of the energy he brings to training camp.

But what is the Patriots' new quarterback like when the cameras aren't on him? Quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, also in his first year in New England, insists the enthusiasm we've seen from Newton isn't just an act.

"Delighted to say that what you see is real, it's genuine. It's who he is," Fisch said Monday of Newton during an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"The charisma he has is every day. He's extremely consistent as a person. Whether it be the boisterous personality, whether it be the way he leads, whether it be really everything he brings, the workout routine, his work ethic, it's the same every day."

Newton's teammates also have noticed the 31-year-old's consistent energy at Patriots camp, and Fisch used a fitting analogy to describe what it's like working with the QB in New England.

"Obviously, Cam is going to stand out because you hear him, you see him," Fisch said. "He certainly loves the game, but it really feels to me when Cam runs out onto the practice field, it's truly recess for him. It's the opportunity to go play.

"We all remember when we were kids and the bell rang, we got to go outside and take a break from the work and go play. That is kind of the feeling I get from Cam every time he comes out here. It's a happy place and I think that's great."

Newton has plenty of work to do in his 10th NFL season. He's coming off shoulder and foot surgeries that have limited him to 16 games over the last two seasons and is on a "prove-it" contract with the Patriots while attempting to fill Tom Brady's massive shoes.

It sounds like the three-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost his love of the game, though. And with backup Jarrett Stidham battling a leg injury, it's looking more likely Newton will lead the Patriots in Week 1 as their starting QB.

"The best reflection of his work ethic -- we're not even at 4 weeks yet where he's come into the building -- is that he's able to function and run the offense," Fisch added. "That's reflective of how hard he's worked to get there."

