Patriots QB Mac Jones Is Done Answering Colts Game Questions

Mac Jones done answering Colts game questions, on to Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The next week will be spent dissecting the New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but Mac Jones is moving on.

The Patriots' rookie quarterback made it clear Monday he no longer wants to talk about Saturday night's 27-17 defeat. A question about his failed fourth-quarter flea-flicker sparked a testy exchange on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria."

Lou Merloni: "Was that almost a delayed flea-flicker or was it just a delayed pass back to you?"

Mac Jones: "I mean, I already talked about it. I’m kind of done with the game. I don’t know if you have any more different questions for me. Just that one, it was just a bang-bang play and there's people open and I need to complete the pass."

Christian Fauria: “So, we are just 100% moving on to Buffalo. Like, you don’t want to talk about the game at all."

Jones: “Yeah. Sorry, but yeah.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is 100% on to Buffalo



Mac Jones: "I'm kind of done with that [Colts] game. I don't know if you will have any more different questions for me"@LouMerloni @christianfauria pic.twitter.com/9RvokRM22W — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) December 20, 2021

Jones tossed two costly interceptions in the loss and while he looked much sharper in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to overcome a 20-point deficit. His frustrations were clear immediately after the game as he attributed the team's less-than-stellar performance to a bad week of practice out of the bye week.

That's all in the rearview mirror now as Jones and the Patriots prepare for a huge Week 16 game vs. the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. New England still holds the top spot in the AFC East heading into the matchup, but Buffalo can reclaim first place and take the division record tiebreaker with a win.

Patriots vs. Bills is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.