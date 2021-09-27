Patriots QB Mac Jones: It'll Be ‘Exciting' to Play Tom Brady's Buccaneers in Week 4

Mac Jones: It'll be 'exciting' to play Bucs in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There's a lot of hype building for Tom Brady's much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, where he'll play against his former team, the New England Patriots, for the first time.

And rightly so.

Brady is the greatest player in NFL history and helped turn the Patriots from a mediocre franchise to a six-time Super Bowl champion.

It's probably going to be difficult for Patriots players to block out all of the outside attention being paid to this game -- including the hot takes and debate about Brady's free agent departure in 2020.

One player who probably won't have too much trouble staying focused is Mac Jones. The rookie quarterback seems locked in on the task at hand -- preparing to play against a Bucs defense loaded with talent, especially in the front seven.

Ahead of Tom Brady's return to Boston, Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened up about their relationship for the first time.

Still, Jones did admit on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" that there is some excitement about the challenge that lies ahead.

“I think just fixing the corrections from the game we just played is obviously really important, and then moving on with the game plan for this week," Jones said Monday afternoon.

"It'll be definitely exciting. Tampa Bay is a great team and it's a new week. We’re excited and the only thing we can do is focus on each day and then when Sunday comes we’ll just go out there and play as hard as we can. It'll be good.”

Sunday night will be Jones' primetime debut. It's a big spot for a rookie, although Jones is no stranger to the spotlight after playing in so many high-pressure games at the University of Alabama, including last season's College Football Playoff.

Jones has shown tremendous composure and poise through three games, and it would be surprising if that didn't continue Sunday night against Brady's Bucs.