Patriots QB Mac Jones Lands on NFL Top 100 List

Mac Jones lands on NFL Top 100 list

If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic about the New England Patriots in 2022, start with No. 10.

Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie campaign for the Patriots and appears poised to elevate his game in Year 2. The 23-year-old also has earned the respect of his peers: Jones cracked the NFL's Top 100 players of 2022 list, checking in at No. 85.

He helped get the @Patriots back to the playoffs in 2021 as a rookie



QB Mac Jones debuts at 85 on the #NFLTop100!

The Top 100 list is voted on by NFL players, which means Jones' teammates and opponents already think very highly of the Alabama product, who tallied 3,081 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns in 2021 while leading New England to the postseason and earning a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate.

Here's a sampling of the praise Jones earned in a video the NFL released Sunday night:

Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey: "Pro Bowl as a rookie, that's always pretty impressive."

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy: "The best thing about Mac is, he came in a leader. He built that relationship with his teammates. The offensive line loves him. You can see the respect that they have (for) him."

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios: "The way he goes through progressions, he doesn't make many crucial errors or mistakes. He's going to be a player in this league for a long time."

Saints linebacker Demario Davis: "Definitely one of the most solid pickups in recent times in the league. His career is going to take off in a major way."

Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones: "I think he's a hell of a player. He's going to be good for the Patriots franchise for a very long time. I believe that."

New England may be lacking in individual talent, as edge rusher Matt Judon (No. 52 overall) is the only other Patriots player who has cracked the NFL Top 100 so far. But the team appears to have a keeper at its most important position, with Jones flashing early signs of being a franchise quarterback in Foxboro.