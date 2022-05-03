Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones Mentioned on Latest ‘Family Guy' Episode

By Nick Goss

It's been a pretty good year for Mac Jones.

Over the last 12 months he's been drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots, won the team's starting quarterback job in training camp, performed better than any rookie at his position during the 2021 NFL season and helped lead the Pats back to the playoffs.

He's even getting name dropped in popular TV shows.

Jones was mentioned during a scene in Sunday night's episode of "Family Guy" on FOX. 

Peter Griffin and his wife were having a conversation while watching a Patriots game. Griffin is reacting to the game, including a Patriots touchdown, and his wife mistakes those comments as answers to the topic she's talking about.

Check out the funny scene here.

Jones is not the only Patriots player (past or present) to be mentioned on "Family Guy". Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski also have seen their likeness appear in the show. 

