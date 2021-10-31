Patriots QB Mac Jones Reveals His Ideal Type of Halloween Candy in 2021

Mac Jones reveals his ideal type of Halloween candy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's Halloween 2021, and before many people dress up and take their kids trick or treating, an entire Sunday of Week 8 NFL games will be enjoyed by fans across the nation.

One of the most anticipated matchups on the schedule is the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

It's a showdown between two very talented and exciting young quarterbacks -- Mac Jones of the Patriots and Justin Herbert of the Chargers. Both were first-round draft picks and have shown impressive improvement this season.

With the Halloween holiday on people's minds this week, Jones was asked on Thursday about his favorite types of candy to consume at this time of the year.

Check out his answer in the video below:

With Halloween almost here, Mac Jones gives some his ideal types of candy for Halloween



What is your favorite kind of candy for the holiday?

Chocolate and starburst? You can't go wrong with those two.

Halloween candy will taste a little better for the Patriots if they can beat the Chargers and pick up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.