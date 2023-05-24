Patriots reveal new jersey numbers for veterans, including Mike Gesicki originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added a bunch of veterans to their roster during the 2023 NFL offseason, and on Wednesday the team announced new jersey numbers for those players.

Included in the group is free agent signing Mike Gesicki. The 27-year-old tight end will wear No. 88. That's the number he wore with the Miami Dolphins over the last four seasons after wearing No. 86 as a rookie.

Running back James Robinson, who also signed in free agency, will wear No. 3. Safety Jabrill Peppers wore No. 3 last season and has switched to No. 5. Free agent pickup JuJu Smith-Schuster also has a new number. The wide receiver will wear No. 7. He used No. 9 with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and wore No. 19 with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the first five years of his career.

Here's a recap of all the new jersey numbers for veteran players.

The jersey numbers you’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/xd4pJ214WG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2023

The Patriots will be relying on several of these veterans to play key roles during the 2023 season, especially on offense, where Robinson, Smith-Schuster and Gesicki could all make a strong impact in New England's passing attack.