Patriots Reveal Official Titles for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Rest of Coaching Staff

Patriots reveal official titles for 2022 coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will go without an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2022.

On Thursday, the team revealed official titles for the entire coaching staff. Matt Patricia will work as senior football advisor/offensive line coach while Joe Judge serves as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ultimately decided against naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, who left Foxboro to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They haven't had an official defensive coordinator since the 2017 season.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Head coach Bill Belichick's sons, Brian and Steve, will coach safeties and linebackers respectively. Vinnie Sunseri takes over for the retired Ivan Fears as running backs coach and Jerod Mayo resumes his role as a linebackers coach.

Below are the responsibilities of each of the Patriots' assistants:

Cam Achord: Special Teams Coordinator

Brian Belichick: Safeties

Steve Belichick: Linebackers

V'Angelo Bentley: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense

Troy Brown: Wide Receivers/Kickoff Returners

Moses Cabrera: Head Strength and Conditioning

Nick Caley: Tight Ends

DeMarcus Covington: Defensive Line

Ross Douglas: Wide Receivers/NFL Coaching Fellowship

Joe Houston: Special Teams Assistant

Tyler Hughes: Offensive Assistant

Joe Judge: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Jerod Mayo: Linebackers

Matt Patricia: Senior Football Adviser/Offensive Line

Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks

Evan Rothstein: Offensive Assistant

Vinnie Sunseri: Running Backs

Billy Yates: Assistant Offensive Line

--

Patriots players will report to training camp on or before July 26. The team will conduct its first session on July 27 at Gillette Stadium.