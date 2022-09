The New England Patriots may no longer be among the best bets to win the Super Bowl every year. But when it comes to the most valuable sports teams in the world, the Pats are among the top contenders.

The Patriots lept six spots this year to reach No. 2 on Forbes’ estimation of the highest-valued, reaching $6.4 billion. Only football’s Dallas Cowboys were higher, at $8 billion, in Forbes’ new rankings released last week.

