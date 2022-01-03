Patriots

Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones Was ‘Fired Up' to Receive This Christmas Gift

By Nick Goss

Patriots QB Mac Jones was 'fired up' to receive this Christmas gift originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had a very good Christmas holiday, and there was one gift he received that stood out above the rest.

“Christmas is great. I got a new flashlight from my girlfriend," Jones said Monday on WEEI's "Merloni and Fauria" show.

U.S. & World

Stafford County 3 hours ago

‘Never Seen Anything Like It': Drivers Stranded for 15+ Hours on Virginia Highway

Capitol Riot 5 hours ago

Teachers, Whether They Like It Or Not, at Culture War Front Lines With Jan. 6 Education

"I needed one for the house and she delivered. We were fired up. It was great.”

A flashlight always comes in handy, especially if you're a homeowner.

Jones also was in a giving mood this holiday season. He took great care of his offensive linemen and got them an assortment of impressive gifts, including some Bitcoin

Patriots fans are hoping Jones and his teammates are able to deliver playoff success to the region later this month. The Patriots secured a postseason berth with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, combined with the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Tennessee Titans.

New England still has a chance to win the AFC East division and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 18, although both scenarios are unlikely to happen.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us