Patriots Roster Cuts 2022: Tracking Releases as 53-Man Squad Takes Shape

Patriots roster cut tracker: Latest releases, news on cutdown day

Get ready for a flurry of roster movement across the NFL on Tuesday.

Clubs have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players, meaning the New England Patriots need to cut at least 25 players from their active roster over the course of the day.

Not all of those players will leave the organization, as the Patriots can hold up to 16 players on their practice squad and also can send players to the injured reserve list.

But the 53-man roster will consist of the players who are most likely to contribute at the NFL level in 2022, and there are several roster battles that will be decided by 4 p.m. ET.

Follow along below for all of the Patriots' roster cuts before 4 p.m. ET, as well as other notable roster cut-related news. (All times Eastern.)

8 a.m.: While New England has yet to make a cut, a pair of former Patriots just lost their jobs: The Kansas City Chiefs released wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, per reports.