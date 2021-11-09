Patriots Roster Moves: Addition Coming After Release of Three Players?

Will Patriots add an RB this week? Making sense of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a series of roster moves Monday that could hint at more moves to come.

The Patriots released offensive lineman James Ferentz from the 53-man roster and cut center Drake Jackson and fullback Ben Mason from the practice squad. Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson also reverted back to the practice squad.

New England now has one open 53-man roster spot and two open practice squad spots ahead of its Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and defensive tackle Byron Cowart are candidates to fill those practice squad openings; both players are on the Physically Unable to Perform list but began practicing Oct. 20, so if they're not activated by Wednesday, they'll be ineligible to play the rest of the season.

It's also possible the Patriots look to bring in a running back this week. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with head injuries, and their status for Week 10 is unclear.

While Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor could see more action, New England needs more than just two healthy running backs on its roster. So, depending on how Harris and Stevenson progress this week, the Patriots could explore adding running back depth to either the practice squad or the active roster.

Ferentz has been with New England since 2018 and started two games this season, so there's a good chance he lands back on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

One more possibility? The Patriots fill their 53-man roster spot with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who can sign with any team if he clears waivers by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Long story short: There are a lot of moving parts this week, but running back will be a key position to watch entering Sunday as the 5-4 Patriots seek their fourth consecutive win.