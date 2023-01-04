Patriots Safety Kyle Dugger Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Dugger earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger has been recognized by the league for his Week 17 heroics.

Dugger was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after coming through with a clutch pick-six in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was the first weekly award of Dugger's three-year NFL career.

Dugger leads the league with three defensive touchdowns this season: two pick-sixes and one fumble recovered for a TD. The 26-year-old is the first Patriots player in the Super Bowl era with three defensive touchdowns in a season. New England has set a team record with seven defensive TDs in 2022.

Five Patriots players have earned AFC Player of the Week honors this year: Linebacker Matthew Judon, linebacker Josh Uche, kicker Nick Folk, punt returner/defensive back Marcus Jones, and now Dugger. That's the most recipients the team has had since 2017.