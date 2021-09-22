Patriots-Saints Injury Report: Damien Harris, Matt Judon Added

Two key players added to Patriots injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added two important players to their injury report as the team prepares for Week 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Linebacker Matt Judon (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice while running back Damien Harris (finger) was limited. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who suffered a calf injury in Week 1 and missed Week 2, was limited as well. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was a full-participant after a throat injury kept him sidelined on Sunday.

For the Saints, center Erik McCoy (calf) was the only player to miss practice. Six players including defensive back Marshon Lattimore (hand) were limited.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

New England Patriots (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Matt Judon, Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OT Trent Brown, Calf

RB Damien Harris, Finger

FULL AVAILABILITY

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

New Orleans Saints (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Erik McCoy, Calf

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Knee

CB Marshon Lattimore, Hand

G Calvin Throckmorten, Knee

LB Pete Werner, Hamstring

DB P.J. Williams, Back

DE Payton Turner, Elbow

FULL AVAILABILITY

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Calf