Patriots Schedule: International Games Vs. Packers, Cardinals a Possibility

Patriots still a potential option for two international games in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't host a game in Germany this year, but there's still a possibility they play outside of the United States.

The NFL on Monday revealed the host teams of its five international games in 2022, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the league's debut in Germany.

For more information on the 2022 NFL International games, please visit: https://t.co/K6sv0uXrLT pic.twitter.com/TqW1iskxhJ — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2022

The Patriots, Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers were "awarded" Germany as an international home marketing area last year, and New England has a German-born player on its roster in fullback Jakob Johnson.

The Patriots and Bucs don't face each other in 2022, though, so the earliest New England can host a game in Germany is 2023.

However, New England is scheduled for road matchups with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers in 2022. That means it's possible the club could be the Cardinals' opponent in Mexico City or the Packers' opponent in London.

The Patriots are one of six NFL teams that have already played in Mexico -- they beat the then-Oakland Raiders 33-8 in 2017 -- so if the league wants to bring a new club to face the Cardinals, New England is an unlikely option.

Bill Belichick's team hasn't traveled to London since 2012, though (a 45-7 win over the then-St. Louis Rams), and a quarterback matchup between Mac Jones and Aaron Rodgers (if he's still in Green Bay) would draw plenty of eyeballs.

Then again, the Patriots have only visited Green Bay's Lambeau Field once in the last 15 years, so fans hoping to make the pilgrimage to one of the NFL's most storied stadiums are probably hoping the Packers draw a different team in London.