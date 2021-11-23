Patriots Schedule: Week 15 Game Vs. Colts Moved to Saturday Night

Patriots schedule update: Week 15 game vs. Colts bumped to Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots just added another primetime matchup to their schedule.

The Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

🚨 Patriots schedule update 🚨#NEvsIND will be played on Saturday 12/18 at 8:20 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/tXSUUgVBkY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 23, 2021

That Patriots-Colts game was tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 with a time to be determined, but it's now bumped up a day. New England and Indianapolis both will be coming off byes in Week 14, so the schedule change shouldn't impact them too much.

This matchup could have serious playoff implications: The Patriots are the AFC's No. 3 seed entering Week 12 at 7-4, while the Colts are just outside the final wild card spot at 6-5.

New England faces the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13 prior to its bye week, so the team has two primetime games in a row after its showdown with the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL also announced that the Week 15 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will also be played on Saturday, Dec. 18. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.