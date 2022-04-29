Patriots Select Cornerback Marcus Jones With 85th Overall Pick

NFL

The New England Patriots have made it a Texas two-step on Friday night.

After selecting Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round (50th overall), the Patriots have nabbed cornerback Marcus Jones out of the University of Houston with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones played two years at Troy University in 2017 and 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out a year before suiting up for the Cougars in 2020 and 2021. 

The 5-foot-8, 174-pound Jones was a Consensus All-American in 2021 as a return man, bringing back two kicks and two punts for touchdowns. He also have five interceptions, defending 13 passes with 47 tackles and a sack for Houston, which finished 12-2 and won the Birmingham Bowl over Auburn.

Jones, originally from Enterprise, Alabama, also caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown as a senior for the Cougars. He won the Paul Hornung Award in 2021 as the nation's most versatile player, an honor won by his new Patriots teammate, Jabrill Peppers, in 2016.

Jones becomes the third player drafted by Bill Belichick out of Houston. The previous two worked out fairly well in Sebastian Vollmer (58th overall, 2009) and Elandon Roberts (214th, 2016).

